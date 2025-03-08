Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Koke headshot

Koke Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Koke (leg) is out for Sunday's match against Getafe, according to manager Diego Simeone, per Isaac Suarez of Marca. "We have to stop Koke because he wants to play now, but he needs his time to recover. He will really want to join us."

Koke will not make the call after suffering a leg injury in their last contest, as he will be withheld from Sunday's game. However, it appears the issue may not be too serious and a return could be soon, possibly facing Real Madrid in UCL action on Wednesday.

Koke
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now