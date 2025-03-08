Koke Injury: Won't play Sunday

Koke (leg) is out for Sunday's match against Getafe, according to manager Diego Simeone, per Isaac Suarez of Marca. "We have to stop Koke because he wants to play now, but he needs his time to recover. He will really want to join us."

Koke will not make the call after suffering a leg injury in their last contest, as he will be withheld from Sunday's game. However, it appears the issue may not be too serious and a return could be soon, possibly facing Real Madrid in UCL action on Wednesday.