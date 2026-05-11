Koke headshot

Koke News: Five crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Koke recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo.

Koke recorded five crosses Saturday, including a season-high three accurate crosses. He also created two chances in a productive day on the attack. It's been another modest season for the central midfielder as he has two goals and two assists through 31 appearances (21 starts) in La Liga this season.

Koke
Atlético Madrid
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