Koke News: Five crosses Saturday

Koke recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo.

Koke recorded five crosses Saturday, including a season-high three accurate crosses. He also created two chances in a productive day on the attack. It's been another modest season for the central midfielder as he has two goals and two assists through 31 appearances (21 starts) in La Liga this season.