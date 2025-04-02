Koke News: On bench Wednesday

Koke (leg) was in the squad list on Wednesday for the Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona and remained an unused substitute during the game, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Koke has fully recovered from his leg injury as he was on the bench for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona. This is good news for the club since Atletico are still fighting to win La Liga this year and their captain will be important in crucial moments.