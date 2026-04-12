Koke News: Option again

Koke is eligible going forward after serving a one-game La Liga ban.

Koke may see plenty of opportunities in the midfield rotation in the next few matches, especially if Pablo Barrios (undisclosed) and Johnny Cardoso (thigh) fail to recover from their injuries. The veteran has recorded two goals and two assists across 28 league appearances (19 starts) this season, but his most consistent output comes from his averages of 51.4 accurate passes and 1.5 tackles per match.