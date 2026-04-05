Koke News: Set for suspension

Koke will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Koke picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Sevilla. The captain has been a regular starter in the midfield for the Colchoneros this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Obed Vargas likely starting in his spot for that game.