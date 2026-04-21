Koki Machida Injury: Completes partial training

Machida (knee) took part in some training work with the team for the first time since starting his recovery in August, the team reported Tuesday.

Machida is making progress toward his return from an ACL tear that sidelined practically for the entire 2025/26 season. However, he may be ready to play at some point before the World Cup, likely getting minutes as a substitute before being able to challenge Ozan Kabak and Albian Hajdari at center-back.