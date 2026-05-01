Koki Machida Injury: Training but still out

Machida (knee) is back in training but won't be an option for Saturday's game against Stuttgart, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "[Koki] Machida is not an option yet, but he was able to participate in parts of team training."

Machida continues to clear hurdles on his proposed return to action before the end of the 2025/26 season, but since he won't play this weekend, he'll only have two more chances to feature before the end of the Bundesliga campaign. If healthy, Machida should represent Japan in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Machida's next chance to play will come against Werder Bremen on Saturday, May 9.