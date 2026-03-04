Koki Machida Injury: Trains with ball

Machida (knee) was spotted on grass and training with the ball Tuesday, the club posted.

Machida suffered a torn ACL in the season opener against Leverkusen but his recovery is trending in the right direction after he was spotted back on the grass Tuesday working with the ball. That is an encouraging sign for the Japanese defender since it puts him on track to return before the end of the campaign and potentially help Hoffenheim during the final push as they sit in a strong position in the race for Champions League spots next season.