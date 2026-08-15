Koki Machida headshot

Koki Machida News: Back fit to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Machida (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's friendly against Tottenham, according to the club.

Machida had been dealing with osteitis pubis that developed during his ACL rehabilitation, a complication coach Christian Ilzer had described as unpredictable in its development. His inclusion on the matchday squad now marks an encouraging step forward, though his overall recovery timeline remains something to monitor as he continues working back toward full fitness.

Koki Machida
1899 Hoffenheim
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