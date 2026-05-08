Koki Machida News: Deemed fit

Machida (knee) is an option for play for the end of the season, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Koki has taken part in almost all training sessions and has made further progress. So, we have a lot of players to choose from."

Machida was nearing a return last week, but is now officially fit, as he has been cleared of his knee injury after training all week. After a long injury-absence dating back to the second match of the season, this is good news for the defender, as he will look to find a few minutes before the close of the season. However, they may still be cautious despite his starting role to begin the campaign.