Koki Saito

Koki Saito News: Scores and is shown red in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Saito scored once on one shot (one on target), attempted four tackles (two successful) and was shown a red card in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Saito opened the game up with a beautiful curling shot to the upper right corner in the 15th minute. It was the 23-year-olds first goal contribution in his last five games. However, things turned bad for the forward in the dying minutes of the match when he was shown a straight red for a dangerous tackle from behind on Leeds' Dan James. He will be suspended for the next three matches.

Koki Saito
Queens Park Rangers

