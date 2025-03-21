Koki Saito News: Scores and is shown red in draw

Saito scored once on one shot (one on target), attempted four tackles (two successful) and was shown a red card in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Saito opened the game up with a beautiful curling shot to the upper right corner in the 15th minute. It was the 23-year-olds first goal contribution in his last five games. However, things turned bad for the forward in the dying minutes of the match when he was shown a straight red for a dangerous tackle from behind on Leeds' Dan James. He will be suspended for the next three matches.