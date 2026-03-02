Kolo News: Not in plans

Kolo (coach's decision) wasn't included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Nice due to the choices of new coach Antoine Kombouare, according to L'Equipe.

Kolo is fully fit and available but was surprisingly left out of the matchday squad for Sunday's showdown against Nice as new head coach Antoine Kombouare decided to go in a different direction. The decision raises eyebrows given his status as vice-captain and his steady run of starts over the past few weeks. For now he remains on the outside looking in while Diego Coppola is projected to step into the starting role along the back line.