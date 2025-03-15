Konan N'Dri News: Deployed early aginst Genoa

N'Dri won one of one tackle and recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 2-1 loss to Genoa.

N'Dri subbed in at halftime as the coach decided to shake things up and was fairly dangerous, co-leading his outfit in attempts, but not very clutch. He had played very little in his previous showings. He'll look to exploit the momentum and challenge Tete Morente and Santiago Pierotti more seriously going forward.