Koni De Winter News: Logs 10 clearances in draw

De Winter made two tackles (one won), 10 clearances and one block during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

De Winter returned to the team after being an unused substitute on the previous match and did a great job at the heart of the defense. The center-back imposed his will over opposing forwards and racked up more clearances than in any other appearance this year. He'll hope this performance helps him to remain in the lineup for upcoming matches.