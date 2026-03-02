Koni De Winter News: Provides assist against Cremonese

De Winter assisted once to go with 14 clearances, three interceptions and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Cremonese.

De Winter had a very solid defensive display while filling in for Matteo Gabbia (thigh), easily setting a new season high in clearances, and contributed to the first goal with a flick-on that was met by Strahinja Pavlovic. He's technically the top deputy in the back, but has been playing consistently thanks to continuous absences. He has notched at least one interception in the last three games, amassing seven, adding six tackles (three won) and 18 clearances and helping secure one clean sheet over that span.