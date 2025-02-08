Koni De Winter News: Serves disqualification
De Winter completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Torino.
De Winter will return against Venezia next Monday and will likely start over either Stefano Sabelli or Alan Matturro, also depending on Mattia Bani's fitness level. He has posted seven tackles (three won), 13 clearances and three interceptions in his last five showings, scoring twice and contributing to two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now