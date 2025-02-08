Fantasy Soccer
Koni De Winter News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

De Winter completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

De Winter will return against Venezia next Monday and will likely start over either Stefano Sabelli or Alan Matturro, also depending on Mattia Bani's fitness level. He has posted seven tackles (three won), 13 clearances and three interceptions in his last five showings, scoring twice and contributing to two clean sheets.

