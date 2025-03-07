Koni De Winter News: Solid versus Cagliari

De Winter recorded two shots (zero on goal), one tackle (one won), one interception and eight clearances in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cagliari.

De Winter moved to the middle of the defense to substitute for Mattia Bani and had an okay display, even though the whole defense was caught off-guard on the Cagliari goal. He left a good opportunity on a header on the table on the other end. He has scored once and posted five tackles (three won), two interceptions, 22 clearances and two blocks in his last five displays, contributing to one clean sheet.