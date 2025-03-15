Fantasy Soccer
Koni De Winter headshot

Koni De Winter News: Turns good shift in versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

De Winter registered one tackle (one won), six clearances and one interception in Friday's 2-1 victory over Lecce.

De Winter continued to fill in for Mattia Bani (thigh) in the middle of the defense and had another good game, although his team conceded on a PK. He'll move to right-back once the teammate returns. He has notched six tackles (four won), three interceptions, 28 clearances and three blocks in his last five starts, contributing to one clean sheet.

Koni De Winter
Genoa
More Stats & News
