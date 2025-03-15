Koni De Winter News: Turns good shift in versus Lecce
De Winter registered one tackle (one won), six clearances and one interception in Friday's 2-1 victory over Lecce.
De Winter continued to fill in for Mattia Bani (thigh) in the middle of the defense and had another good game, although his team conceded on a PK. He'll move to right-back once the teammate returns. He has notched six tackles (four won), three interceptions, 28 clearances and three blocks in his last five starts, contributing to one clean sheet.
