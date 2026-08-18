Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer Injury: Downplays knock after early exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Laimer was substituted early in Saturday's 3-1 win over his former club Leipzig after taking a blow to the thigh, but is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period, the club announced. "All good, I just took a hit. My thigh swelled up a bit, but it's not too bad, it should be back to normal soon."

Laimer worked only in the weight room to start the week as a precaution, with the severity of the knock initially unclear following the early withdrawal. The right back's own comments at the club's Team Day suggest the issue is limited to a bruise rather than anything more serious. Laimer is expected to be given until Saturday's Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against Dortmund to prove his fitness before a final call is made on his involvement. His full participation in team training over the coming days will be the key indicator to watch.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
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