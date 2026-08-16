Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer Injury: Foot swells quickly after knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Laimer's foot swelled rapidly after a challenge in the ninth minute of Saturday's friendly against Leipzig, forcing his substitution, according to sporting director Max Eberl, per Sport1.

Laimer was visibly impaired and had to be helped off the pitch after struggling to move properly, with the withdrawal made as a precaution given the swelling. No reliable recovery timeline has yet been given, with further examinations in the coming days expected to clarify how long Bayern will be without the versatile defender. He had only recently rejoined the squad after a solid World Cup with Austria, contributing an assist across four appearances, and was expected to push Josip Stanisic for the starting right back role this season, with either Stanisic or Sacha Boey the likely options to fill in if he's forced to miss time. Laimer is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
Spain vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Spain vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
47 days ago
Algeria vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J
SOC
Algeria vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J
Rotowire Staff
51 days ago
Argentina vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J
SOC
Argentina vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J
Rotowire Staff
56 days ago
Austria vs Jordan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J
SOC
Austria vs Jordan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group J
Rotowire Staff
62 days ago
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
80 days ago