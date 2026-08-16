Konrad Laimer Injury: Foot swells quickly after knock

Laimer's foot swelled rapidly after a challenge in the ninth minute of Saturday's friendly against Leipzig, forcing his substitution, according to sporting director Max Eberl, per Sport1.

Laimer was visibly impaired and had to be helped off the pitch after struggling to move properly, with the withdrawal made as a precaution given the swelling. No reliable recovery timeline has yet been given, with further examinations in the coming days expected to clarify how long Bayern will be without the versatile defender. He had only recently rejoined the squad after a solid World Cup with Austria, contributing an assist across four appearances, and was expected to push Josip Stanisic for the starting right back role this season, with either Stanisic or Sacha Boey the likely options to fill in if he's forced to miss time. Laimer is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days.