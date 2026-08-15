Konrad Laimer Injury: Forced off early with injury

Laimer (undisclosed) was forced off due to injury in the ninth minute of Saturday's friendly against Leipzig, according to the club.

Laimer had only recently rejoined the squad in training after a solid World Cup with Austria, where he contributed an assist across four appearances, and was expected to push Josip Stanisic for the starting right back role this season. This early withdrawal is a concerning setback, and either Sacha Boey or Stanisic figure to be the likely options to fill in at right back if Laimer is forced to miss time.