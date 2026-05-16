Konrad Laimer Injury: Off at halftime
Laimer was forced off at halftime due to a back injury during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.
Laimer remained in the locker room at the break following a back issue suffered in a challenge against Kristoffer Lund. Laimer will hope to recover in time for Austria's opening match at the World Cup against Jordan on June 17th.
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