Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer Injury: Off at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Laimer was forced off at halftime due to a back injury during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.

Laimer remained in the locker room at the break following a back issue suffered in a challenge against Kristoffer Lund. Laimer will hope to recover in time for Austria's opening match at the World Cup against Jordan on June 17th.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
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