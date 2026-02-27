Konrad Laimer Injury: Option for Klassiker
Laimer (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "Konni has trained all week."
Laimer trained fully all week and is in the mix for Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund. That is major news for the Bavarians with Alphonso Davies (hamstring) sidelined and expected to miss some time. Laimer is now lined up to slot in at left-back during Davies' absence and should be in position to step right into the starting XI.
