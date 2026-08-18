Konrad Laimer Injury: Returns to full training
Laimer completed a full training session with FC Bayern Munich on Tuesday after suffering a thigh bruise against RB Leipzig in the Telekom Cup, according to Absolut Bayern.
Laimer suffered a thigh bruise during the Telekom Cup against RB Leipzig and was forced off, but he has now completed a full training session with FC Bayern Munich despite still having his thigh bandaged. His return to team training is a positive indication that he is recovering well, although it remains unclear whether he will be ready to feature in the Supercup against Borussia Dortmund. He should continue to be monitored through the remaining training sessions, with his ability to handle a full workload without a setback likely determining whether he is cleared for competitive action.
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