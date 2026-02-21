Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Laimer (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to Philipp Kessler from TZ.

Laimer was absent from team training Friday and is officially ruled out for Saturday's showdown against Frankfurt. The defender had just worked his way back from a calf injury, but this latest setback raises fresh questions, as it remains unclear whether it's a recurrence of the same issue or a separate problem. Until he's back at full throttle, Josip Stanisic is in line to take on an expanded role along the back line for Bayern.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
