Konrad Laimer Injury: Set to start against Korea

Laimer (knee) is set to start in Tuesday's match against South Korea, according to national team manager Ralf Rangnick, per OEFB.at.

Laimer was in worry of missing some time due to a knee injury after he went unused in Austria's first friendly of the break, now set to start as they face South Korea on Tuesday. This is good news for the player as he gets ready to head back to Bayern, set for UCL play in the coming days. After seeing the field Tuesday, he should be cleared of any injuries, that is, if he can complete the match with no complaints.