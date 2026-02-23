Konrad Laimer Injury: Trains fully Monday
Laimer (undisclosed) was back in team training Monday and should be available for Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund, according to Kerry Hau from Sky Sports.
Laimer sat out Saturday's clash against Frankfurt with an injury, but the full-back was back in full team training Monday and trending toward being available for Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund. That's a major boost for the Bavarians, as he's in line to slide straight back into the starting XI at left-back. With Alphonso Davies (hamstring) sidelined for several weeks, the door is wide open for Laimer to reclaim a key role on the flank.
