Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer Injury: Trains fully Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Laimer (undisclosed) was back in team training Monday and should be available for Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund, according to Kerry Hau from Sky Sports.

Laimer sat out Saturday's clash against Frankfurt with an injury, but the full-back was back in full team training Monday and trending toward being available for Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund. That's a major boost for the Bavarians, as he's in line to slide straight back into the starting XI at left-back. With Alphonso Davies (hamstring) sidelined for several weeks, the door is wide open for Laimer to reclaim a key role on the flank.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
113 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 8, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024