Konrad Laimer News: Assists as substitute
Laimer had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) during Friday's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.
Laimer entered the match in the 73rd minute and set up Leroy Sane in the 82nd for Bayern's second goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since December for Laimer who has combined for four chances created over his last three league appearances.
