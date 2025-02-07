Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Laimer had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) during Friday's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Laimer entered the match in the 73rd minute and set up Leroy Sane in the 82nd for Bayern's second goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since December for Laimer who has combined for four chances created over his last three league appearances.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now