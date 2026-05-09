Konrad Laimer News: Assists as substitute
Laimer had an assist while creating two chances during Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.
Laimer entered the match at halftime and set up Michael Olise for the lone goal in the 56th. The versatile Laimer has combined for three assists, eight chances created and nine crosses over his last three league appearances.
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