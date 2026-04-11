Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer News: Assists opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Laimer had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing once inaccurately and creating three chances during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.

Laimer set up Jamal Musiala in the 9th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while tying for the team-high in chances created. The fullback has combined for two assists, eight chances created and four crosses over his last three matches.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
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