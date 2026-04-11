Konrad Laimer News: Assists opening goal
Laimer had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing once inaccurately and creating three chances during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.
Laimer set up Jamal Musiala in the 9th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while tying for the team-high in chances created. The fullback has combined for two assists, eight chances created and four crosses over his last three matches.
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