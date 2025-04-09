Konrad Laimer News: Creates six chances, log assists
Laimer assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Inter Milan.
Previously in Champions League games, Laimer had created seven chances across nine appearances. He nearly matched the chance-creation tally Tuesday and logged an assist to a Thomas Muller goal. The assist marks Laimer's first of this Champions League season and second direct goal contribution after his Dec. 10 goal.
