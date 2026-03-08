Konrad Laimer News: Goal from defense

Laimer scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 victory against Monchengladbach.

Laimer lined up at right-back Friday but would still find the back of the net, earning his goal just before halftime. This does give him his third goal of the season, up to seven goal contributions in 20 appearances. He would also add two interceptions in the defense, not needing to do much in the dominant win.