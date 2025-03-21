Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer News: Keeps seing decent playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 3:12am

Laimer has started seven of his last 12 possible games contributing 10 tackles and six interceptions to help his team secure two clean sheets in that span.

Laimer has remained a regular starter since late January starting seven of 12 possible games despite the return from injury of Croatian defender Josip Stanisic. That shows the full trust Vincent Kompany has in him. His next chance to contribute will come against St. Pauli on March 29.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now