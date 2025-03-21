Konrad Laimer News: Keeps seing decent playing time

Laimer has started seven of his last 12 possible games contributing 10 tackles and six interceptions to help his team secure two clean sheets in that span.

Laimer has remained a regular starter since late January starting seven of 12 possible games despite the return from injury of Croatian defender Josip Stanisic. That shows the full trust Vincent Kompany has in him. His next chance to contribute will come against St. Pauli on March 29.