Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Laimer (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.

Laimer trained fully throughout the week and steps directly into the lineup for Saturday's clash against Dortmund after missing the previous match due to an apparent injury. The versatile midfielder is expected to slot in at left-back during Alphonso Davies' absence and should handle regular minutes in that role. His availability is a major boost for Bayern given the injury concerns in defense.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
117 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 8, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024