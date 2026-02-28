Konrad Laimer News: Makes starting XI
Laimer (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.
Laimer trained fully throughout the week and steps directly into the lineup for Saturday's clash against Dortmund after missing the previous match due to an apparent injury. The versatile midfielder is expected to slot in at left-back during Alphonso Davies' absence and should handle regular minutes in that role. His availability is a major boost for Bayern given the injury concerns in defense.
