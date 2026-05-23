Konrad Laimer News: Plays in cup final
Laimer (back) was part of Bayern's starting lineup in the Pokal finale against Stuttgart on Saturday.
Laimer has avoided an injury scare and should be fully fit to appear for Austria in the World Cup. He was active as a full-back on both sides during the season, finishing with three goals and 12 assists over 46 appearances (36 starts) across all competitions. Given his solid performance at the club level, he should have reasonable chances of starting for his national team in the summer competition.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics51 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction201 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 6, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichMay 8, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More