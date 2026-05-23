Konrad Laimer News: Plays in cup final

Laimer (back) was part of Bayern's starting lineup in the Pokal finale against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Laimer has avoided an injury scare and should be fully fit to appear for Austria in the World Cup. He was active as a full-back on both sides during the season, finishing with three goals and 12 assists over 46 appearances (36 starts) across all competitions. Given his solid performance at the club level, he should have reasonable chances of starting for his national team in the summer competition.