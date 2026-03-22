Konrad Laimer News: Sets up goal on Saturday
Laimer assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Union Berlin.
Laimer brilliantly carried the ball up field and set up Harry Kane in the 49th minute. Laimer also made four clearances, three tackles and an interception. He has now contributed to two goals in the last three games and is up to eight goal contributions for the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction139 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 6, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichMay 8, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More