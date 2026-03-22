Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Laimer assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Union Berlin.

Laimer brilliantly carried the ball up field and set up Harry Kane in the 49th minute. Laimer also made four clearances, three tackles and an interception. He has now contributed to two goals in the last three games and is up to eight goal contributions for the campaign.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Konrad Laimer See More
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
139 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 8, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024