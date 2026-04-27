Konrad Laimer News: Two assists Saturday
Laimer assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.
Laimer came up with a double Saturday, although it was not with goals, instead earning two assists in the win. This gives the defender an eighth assist this season, also adding three goals. He remains a primary full-back, earning 20 starts in 26 appearances.
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