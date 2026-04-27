Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer News: Two assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Laimer assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Laimer came up with a double Saturday, although it was not with goals, instead earning two assists in the win. This gives the defender an eighth assist this season, also adding three goals. He remains a primary full-back, earning 20 starts in 26 appearances.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
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