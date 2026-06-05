Konrad Laimer headshot

Konrad Laimer News: Undisputed starter for Austria

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Laimer has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the first names on coach Ralf Rangnick's teamsheet throughout the competition.

Laimer ended a remarkable season with Bayern Munich, contributing three goals and nine assists across 29 Bundesliga appearances while winning both the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal in what has been the most decorated campaign of his career. The Austrian brings an extraordinary combination of pressing intensity, defensive work rate and attacking contribution from right-back or midfield that makes him one of the most complete and tireless players in the tournament. Laimer heads into the World Cup as one of Austria's most important players and a key figure in coach Rangnick's high-energy pressing system that has carried the nation to their first World Cup in 28 years.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
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