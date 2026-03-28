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Konrad Laimer News: Unused sub with knee discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 8:45am

Laimer was an unused substitute during Austria's friendly against Ghana after feeling knee discomfort following a normal training session and was not risked, leaving him questionable for Tuesday's friendly against South Korea as well. Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick said in press conference after the game. "He trained normally yesterday, had no problems, and after training, he felt a little something in his knee. It was a bit of an irritation in the knee and we just said we're not taking any risks."

The Bayern Munich full-back felt something in his knee following training, prompting Austria's coaching staff to take a cautious approach and leave him out of the Ghana friendly. While the issue is described as an irritation rather than a serious injury, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick is well aware of Laimer's importance for club and country, making it clear that no risks would be taken with the player. With a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid just around the corner, Laimer could find himself on the bench again for Tuesday's friendly against South Korea in order to return to his club fully fit and ready for what promises to be one of Bayern's biggest tests of the season.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
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