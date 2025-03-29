Fantasy Soccer
Konstantinos Koulierakis headshot

Konstantinos Koulierakis Injury: Off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Koulierakis was forced off the field injured in the 27th minute of Saturday's match against Heidenheim.

Koulierakis didn't last long Saturday, with the defender suffering an injury in the 27th minute and forced to leave the field. He is a typical starter, so this is a major loss for the club, only having missed the start two times when available. He was replaced by Denis Vavro, a likely replacement if he misses more time.

Konstantinos Koulierakis
VfL Wolfsburg
