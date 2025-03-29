Konstantinos Koulierakis Injury: Off injured

Koulierakis was forced off the field injured in the 27th minute of Saturday's match against Heidenheim.

Koulierakis didn't last long Saturday, with the defender suffering an injury in the 27th minute and forced to leave the field. He is a typical starter, so this is a major loss for the club, only having missed the start two times when available. He was replaced by Denis Vavro, a likely replacement if he misses more time.