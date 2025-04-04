Konstantinos Koulierakis Injury: Remains out

Koulierakis was forced off the pitch early in Saturday's clash against Heidenheim and remains out for Sunday's game against Union Berlin, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in a press conference.

