Konstantinos Koulierakis News: Assists, shown fifth yellow

Koulierakis had an assist but was also shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday's 6-3 loss to Leverkusen.

Koulierakis set up Jonas Wind in the 16th minute before being shown the yellow card in the 55th. The assist was the first this season for the defender as he will miss next week's clash with Frankfurt through suspension. Moritz Jenz, who was suspended for Saturday's clash, will likely take Koulierakis' spot in next week's XI.