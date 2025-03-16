Konstantinos Koulierakis News: Eight clearances in defeat

Koulierakis had eight clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to FC Augsburg.

Koulierakis had a solid performance on Saturday, registering eight clearances and one interception. However, this was not enough to prevent his team from losing their first league match since Jan. 18. He now has 115 clearances in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season, averaging 4.79 per game, an impressive number that highlights his defensive impact. He will look to bounce back against Heidenheim after the international break.