Konstantinos Koulierakis headshot

Konstantinos Koulierakis News: Scores from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Koulierakis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Koulierakis recorded his third goal of the season, all from defense during the draw Sunday. Defensively, he's been averaging about 5.7 clearances a game, making 37 tackles with 15 blocks while keeping two clean sheets in 27 Bundesliga appearances.

Konstantinos Koulierakis
VfL Wolfsburg
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