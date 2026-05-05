Konstantinos Koulierakis News: Scores from defense

Koulierakis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Koulierakis recorded his third goal of the season, all from defense during the draw Sunday. Defensively, he's been averaging about 5.7 clearances a game, making 37 tackles with 15 blocks while keeping two clean sheets in 27 Bundesliga appearances.