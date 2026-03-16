Konstantinos Koulierakis News: Scores in Saturday's draw

Koulierakis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Koulierakis opened up the scoring Saturday with a header in the 64th minute assisted by Christian Eriksen. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in his last five appearances. He played well on the defensive end too, making nine clearances and winning three tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.