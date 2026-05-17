Konstantinos Koulierakis News: Scores opener in victory

Koulierakis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Koulierakis powered Wolfsburg into the lead in the 37th minute, getting in front of his marker to steer a header home from a corner after Nikola Vasilj was caught stuck on his line in what was the third set-piece goal of a match heavily shaped by dead-ball situations. He finished with two tackles and six clearances in a composed, steady showing at the heart of Wolfsburg's three-man back line, standing out as the most reliable presence in the defensive unit throughout the game. Koulierakis will be aiming to bring that same calm and control into Thursday's first leg of the Bundesliga playoffs as Wolfsburg fight to stay in the top flight.