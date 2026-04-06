Konstantinos Mavropanos headshot

Konstantinos Mavropanos Injury: Set to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mavropanos (head) was spotted in London Friday and is expected to be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton, as the player posted on his Instagram.

Mavropanos is expected to be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton after being spotted back in London last Friday following his recent absence. The defender remains a solid option in the back line thanks to his physicality and aerial presence, recording 35 tackles and 38 interceptions in 27 appearances across all competitions this season, and his return could provide a boost to the back line.

Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United
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