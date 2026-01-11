Mavropanos had his day ended early Sunday with a scary injury, needing to be taken off the field via stretcher after suffering a head injury during a corner. Unfortunately, for the defender, this did look to be very serious, with his screams audible after clashing to the ground. He will likely be taken to a hospital for further testing, with the club losing its first defensive replacement if he misses time. Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo should continue as starters in the defense either way, although the club will hope to recover Mavropanos quickly after the scary scenes.