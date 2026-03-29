Konstantinos Mavropanos headshot

Konstantinos Mavropanos Injury: Suffers head injury with Greece

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 7:13am

Mavropanos suffered a blow to the head during Greece's 1-0 loss against Paraguay and will not travel with the squad for the upcoming fixture against Hungary in Budapest. according to Greek publication Sportal.

The Greek international was forced out of international duty after sustaining a head injury during the defeat to Paraguay. The defender will now remain in Greece and has been ruled out of the upcoming friendly against Hungary in Budapest as a precautionary measure, with the national team's medical staff prioritizing his full recovery and making clear that no risks will be taken. His club will be monitoring his condition closely upon his return to determine his availability for upcoming fixtures, though the decision appears to be precautionary rather than an indication of any serious concern.

Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United
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