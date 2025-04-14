Konstantinos Mavropanos News: Busy defensively in loss

Mavropanos recorded one shot (not on target), one interception and made five clearances in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Liverpool.

Mavropanos made his 28th appearance and 19th start of the season against title-winning favorites Liverpool. He put forth a solid effort on the defensive end, clearing the ball out of the danger area five times, while winning multiple duels as well. The 27-year-old now has one successful tackle, six interceptions and 16 clearances in his last five matches.